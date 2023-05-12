The eliminated celebs were brought back after the final four took part in the Cyclone Challenge.

The remaining campmates were then told they could enjoy a banquet before informing the eliminated contestants of the bad news.

This comes after two people were booted from the show ahead of the final episode this week.

The two celebs to be booted from I'm A Celeb...South Africa were Royal butler Paul Burrell and Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman after taking part in the Vile Vineyard challenge where they were tasked with collecting keys by squeezing fish eyes with their teeth.

Fatima and Myleene gained a lead on the other four with Phil following close behind.

Jordan struggled with one of the final obstacles when he was confronted with a snake before overcoming his fear.

Who is going to the I'm A Celeb...South Africa final after shock double elimination?





The celebrities on I'm A Celeb...South Africa to make it to the final are as follows:

Phil Tufnell, Ex-England cricketer

Myleene Klass, Former Hear'Say singer

Jordan Banjo, Diversity dancer and Kiss FM presenter

Fatima Whitbread, Olympic javelin thrower

Former contestants forced to make shock decision as only four remain on I'm A Celeb

While Fatima, Jordan, Phil and Myleene enjoyed mashed potatoes, Coca Cola and other precious luxuries, their former ITV campmates were deciding on their fate.

Jordan was the first to notice something off when he asked why the others remained at the camp.

Fatima and Jordan were the unanimous favourites with Phil and Myleene in the firing lines.

When the final four returned, it was time for the news to be broken to them before the programme ended on a cliffhanger.

The I'm A Celeb...South Africa finale will take place on Friday, May 12 from 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.