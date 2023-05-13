In July last year, Calum Young, previously of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, was involved in a hugely-dangerous high-speed chase with police while high on cocaine and alcohol.

Young is already serving 10 years in prison, having been sentenced in November 2022 for a brutal attack on a former partner, which resulted in the woman suffering a broken jaw.

Judge Paul Hobson previously sentenced Young for the horrendous assault, but admitted the court had not known about this shocking driving offence committed four months earlier, so today, May 12, Young was hauled back before the court for further sentencing.

‘Your behaviour on July 18 was disgraceful’

In a summer’s day in July, police officers on duty were forced to turn on their blue lights to stop Young in what turned out to be a hugely-dangerous high-speed chase.

When Young saw the flashing blue lights in pursuit, he sped up.

Prosecution described how Young drove the wrong way round roundabouts, into oncoming vehicles and through red lights to try evade arrest.

The defendant zoomed past the Coopers Arms on Caerphilly Road, going through 40mph zones at 60mph.

He flew towards oncoming vehicles and, most shockingly, continued his desperate attempt to escape while his vehicle had flat tires after going over a police stinger.

Eventually, Young stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. When he was caught all he could say was: “I am sorry, I could have killed someone.”

Judge Hobson described Young’s behaviour as "disgraceful".

“In November last year I sentenced you to a 10-year extended prison sentence for GBH on your partner committed in August last year,” said Judge Hobson.

“Unknown to the court at that time you had committed serious driving offences in July.

"Your behaviour on that day was disgraceful.

“You drove dangerously while disqualified, under the influence of alcohol and cocaine to levels grossly over the legal limit.”

Young, 28, indicated guilty pleas to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving on alcohol and driving on drugs at Cardiff Magistrates on March 6, 2023.

For dangerous driving, he was handed a six-month prison sentence. For the other three charges, he was handed a two-month prison sentence for each. All sentences are to run concurrent with each other, and consecutively with his 10-year custodial sentence.

Having already been in custody for nine months, Young’s opportunity to apply for parole has been put back three months and he was banned from driving for a total of seven years.