At around 6.30am on Tuesday, May 9, a fire broke out on Sutton Road.

This incident was subsequently deemed to have been accidental by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS).

Owner of the house, Alan Matthews (below), 70, said he was forced to smash a window and dive to safety.

He said the fire started in the fireplace, and spread to nearby items including boxes.

In a statement, a SWFRS spokesperson said: "The incident was deemed to be accidental following a fire investigation completed at 10.40am on Tuesday, May 9."

Now, Gwent Police has confirmed a second fire was reported at a Sutton Road house two days later - on Thursday, May 11.

This incident occurred at around 2.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Gwent Police officers attended, along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue, "to support with public safety".

The scene at Sutton Road this afternoon

This most recent fire is believed to be deliberate, Gwent Police confirmed in a statement.

"A 70-year-old man, from Newport, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody at this time," a spokesperson said.

The house in Sutton Road

Police have not confirmed the identity of the 70-year-old man suspected of arson in the second Sutton Road fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.