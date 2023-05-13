WHICH of these pubs and restaurants from around Gwent do you remember?
We've been through our archives to find some blasts from the past.
The Malthouse in Abergavenny, pictured in 2003
Boyd's Restaurant in what is now Alacrity on the Riverfront in Newport city centre
Classics in Station Road, Chepstow
The Beaufort Arms, in Raglan, in 2009. It is still going with a new owner and is now called The Beaufort
Ian McBride and Debbie Watkins at McBrides at The White Hart in Caldicot in 2011. The pub has since been demolished and houses have been built on the site
The Waterwheel in Monmouth
The Castle View Hotel in Chepstow. It is now called Woodfield House
Pictured in 2002 is Bella Mamas in Dock Street, Newport, with Tony Gambarini, centre, and his staff outside
The inside of Chez Giovanni on Clarence Place in 2003
The Six Bells, Stow Hill, Newport, pictured in 2003
Popadoms, High Street, Newport, pictured in 2003
The British Raj restaurant in Rogerstone, pictured in 2003
