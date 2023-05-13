WHICH of these pubs and restaurants from around Gwent do you remember?

We've been through our archives to find some blasts from the past.

South Wales Argus: Pictured in 2003 is The Malthouse in Abergavenny

The Malthouse in Abergavenny, pictured in 2003

South Wales Argus: Boyd's Restaurant in what is now Alacrity on the Riverfront in Newport city centre

Boyd's Restaurant in what is now Alacrity on the Riverfront in Newport city centre

South Wales Argus: Classics in Station Road, Chepstow

Classics in Station Road, Chepstow

South Wales Argus: The Beaufort Arms, in Raglan, in 2009. It is still going with a new owner and is now called The Beaufort

The Beaufort Arms, in Raglan, in 2009. It is still going with a new owner and is now called The Beaufort

South Wales Argus: Ian McBride and Debbie Watkins at 'McBrides at The White Hart' in Caldicot in 2011. The pub has since been demolished and houses have been built on the site

Ian McBride and Debbie Watkins at McBrides at The White Hart in Caldicot in 2011. The pub has since been demolished and houses have been built on the site

South Wales Argus: The Waterwheel in Monmouth

The Waterwheel in Monmouth

South Wales Argus: The Castle View Hotel in Chepstow. It is now called Woodfield House

The Castle View Hotel in Chepstow. It is now called Woodfield House

South Wales Argus: Pictured in 2002 is Bella Mamas in Dock Street, Newport, with Tony Gambarini, centre, and his staff outside

Pictured in 2002 is Bella Mamas in Dock Street, Newport, with Tony Gambarini, centre, and his staff outside

South Wales Argus: The inside of Chez Giovanni on Clarence Place in 2003

The inside of Chez Giovanni on Clarence Place in 2003

South Wales Argus: The Six Bells, Stow Hill, Newport, pictured in 2003

The Six Bells, Stow Hill, Newport, pictured in 2003

South Wales Argus: Popadoms, High Street, Newport, pictured in 2003

Popadoms, High Street, Newport, pictured in 2003

South Wales Argus: The British Raj restaurant in Rogerstone, pictured in 2003

The British Raj restaurant in Rogerstone, pictured in 2003