We've been through our archives to find some blasts from the past.

The Malthouse in Abergavenny, pictured in 2003

Boyd's Restaurant in what is now Alacrity on the Riverfront in Newport city centre

Classics in Station Road, Chepstow

The Beaufort Arms, in Raglan, in 2009. It is still going with a new owner and is now called The Beaufort

Ian McBride and Debbie Watkins at McBrides at The White Hart in Caldicot in 2011. The pub has since been demolished and houses have been built on the site

The Waterwheel in Monmouth

The Castle View Hotel in Chepstow. It is now called Woodfield House

Pictured in 2002 is Bella Mamas in Dock Street, Newport, with Tony Gambarini, centre, and his staff outside

The inside of Chez Giovanni on Clarence Place in 2003

The Six Bells, Stow Hill, Newport, pictured in 2003

Popadoms, High Street, Newport, pictured in 2003

The British Raj restaurant in Rogerstone, pictured in 2003