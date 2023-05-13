But with so many places to choose from, how do you decide where to go?

Don't worry, we have you covered. Using Google reviews, we have come up with five of the best restaurants to try in Cardiff Bay.

5 of the best restaurants in Cardiff Bay

These are the top 5 highest-rated restaurants in Cardiff Bay with the most Google reviews (minimum of 200 reviews):

The Classroom

4.6/5 stars (269 reviews)

Just back from Cardiff Bay, you will find The Classroom.

Described as "a unique modern European restaurant with panoramic views across the capital city."

The team includes industry professionals who have a wealth of experience from Michelin Star and multiple AA Rosette-awarded establishments.

Reviews

"Nothing to fault this restaurant, 100% amazing food, service and quality."

"Absolutely beautiful food, superbly presented with lovely attentive staff. Great views across the capital. Well worth a meal there."

Yakitori1

4.5/5 stars (689 reviews)

Yakitori1's website describes it as "a fresh take on traditional Japanese food".

It adds: "Inspired by Japan’s fast-paced restaurants and communal nature, we set out to bring the fresh, vibrant flavours of Japan to all."

Reviews

"We had a wonderful experience dining here. The food was excellent in taste right from the starters to the main course. Great meat options and the portions were excellent too."

"If only I could give 6 stars I will definitely give 6 stars immediately! It was the best best best Japanese restaurant I have ever had their chicken is simply amaazing and the staff was very nice and friendly towards us 100% worth it."

The Pilot

4.5/5 stars (643 reviews)

The Pilot, which is part of the Knife and Fork Food Ltd group, offers pub style food.

Describing The Pilot, its website reads: "High on the hill with spectacular views overlooking Cardiff Bay, you’ll find The Pilot in Penarth.

"You choose…..a pint of one of our frequently changing guest ales, a glass of wine on the fireside sofas, or a delicious meal.

"Our blackboard menu offers the great pub classics you would expect from your local, as well as seasonal specials which change regularly as each runs out."

Reviews

"Great cosy pub with an excellent view of the city. Good selection of local beer. Fantastic value lunch menu available too. I had roast duck and it was delicious, super crispy skin! The sauce was so tasty we had order extra which was no problem. Can’t wait to take my family."

"Outstanding A1 food and host amazing took my wife and friends all happy not one negative well done."

Miller & Carter - Cardiff Bay

4.4/5 stars (2.5k reviews)

The popular, stylish steakhouse chain is a fan favorite wherever you go, and the Cardiff Bay restaurant is no exception.

The restaurant serves sustainably raised, grass-fed British beef, burgers and ribs.

Miller and Carter says: "At Miller & Carter we know a thing or two about steak. In fact, we could say that we're one of the best steakhouses in Cardiff.

"But we'd rather leave that to your judgement."

Reviews

"Came here with my wife for our anniversary. Been wanting to come for a while. We really loved it.

"The whole place was warm and welcoming with a great atmosphere. The staff were also friendly, helpful and lovely to chat to. The food was also amazing.

"I've heard good things and it did not disappoint. This isn't our local Miller & Carter but would definitely be visiting our local one very soon!"

Cote Cardiff Bay

4.4/5 stars (985 reviews)

Described by Google Reviews as "a modern, all-day French brasserie chain, serving regional specialties & traditional classics".

Reviews

"I have been here twice now and for a chain restaurant it has a really high quality & intimate feel. The food has always been amazing but the stand out thing for me is the service.

"The staff here always go above and beyond what is expected to make you feel comfortable. A really enjoyable experience and I would definitely recommend this place and be back again!"