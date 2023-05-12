Councillor Mike Adams was selected as mayor at the council’s annual general meeting on Thursday, May 11. He will take over from the previous mayor, Cllr Liz Aldworth.

This will be Cllr Adams’ second time as mayor, having previously served in the role in 2018/19. The Labour councillor has served his constituency of Pontllanfraith since 2004.

Cllr Adams said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be selected to serve the council and the county borough as mayor for the forthcoming year.

“I’m looking forward to embracing the role and meeting as many people as possible across all our communities.”

At the meeting Cllr Adams told members he would like to be known as “Mayor Mike”.

He has chosen the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association as his charity for the next year.

Council leader Sean Morgan said: “I sincerely wish to congratulate you on your appointment. I know you will be an excellent mayor.”

The deputy mayor was also announced at the meeting, with Cllr Julian Simmonds taking on this role, also for the second time.

Cllr Simmonds previously served as the cabinet member for highways and transportation but has since stepped down to take on the deputy mayor role. Cllr Nigel George is to take on his responsibilities.

The remainder of the cabinet members are to continue in their roles – including Cllr Sean Morgan as leader and Cllr Jamie Pritchard as deputy leader.