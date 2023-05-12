Officers are still trying to identify the person behind the wheel of the car, which is believed to be an Alfa Romeo.

The incident happened at White Rose Primary School at around 5.50am on Saturday, March 25.

The driver did not access the school site, but police said the culprit "did cause a significant amount of damage to the gates before driving away from the area".

Gwent Police is treating the incident as one of criminal damage, and is now appealing to the public for help to identify the driver and track them down.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should call 101, quoting log reference 2300097754, or send the force a direct message on social media.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.