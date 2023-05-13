The grand final is taking place on Saturday, May 13 in Liverpool as the UK hosts the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

TikTok star Mae Muller will be flying the flag for the UK in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

The annual extravaganza is well known for its complex voting system and it's not short on fun and flamboyance either.

The stage is ready, and so are we 🤩#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/2viybY7Y61 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 26, 2023

If you can't wait until Graham Norton's sassy commentary, the hilarious dance moves and bizarre staging then not to worry - we have the ultimate Eurovision quiz to get you into the sparkly spirit.

This set of 10 questions will put your knowledge of the glitter-filled contest to the test.

Questions all relate to past and present Eurovision shows and naturally, there are some head-scratchers thrown in.

When did Eurovision start? How many times has the UK scored the dreaded 'nul points'?

Whether you want to brush up on your Eurovision facts to impress your family and friends on Saturday or you want to prove you're the ultimate fan, this quiz is for you.

Take the quiz below and find out. And don't forget to let us know how you get on.

Take our ultimate Eurovision Song Contest 2023 quiz

The scoring system is as follows:

0: Nul points!

1-3: Right side of the leaderboard (aka The UK's home territory!)

4-6: Crash out at the semi-final stages

7-8: The left side of the leaderboard - well done!

9-10: Eurovision Champion - DOUZE POINTS!

Let us know how you found the test in the comments.