Michael Farkas was granted planning permission for a single-storey timber frame building, for use as a home office, at a property in Maryport Street, Usk in March 2021.

But in March this year he asked Monmouthshire County Council for confirmation the outbuilding had the same classs of planning permission as the main house and could be used as accomodation for sleeping “or any other use that may apply to the main house itself”.

The planning department said there were no restrictions on the use of the outbuilding when it was approved and other uses could be considered “incidental” to the main house so a certificate confirming lawful use could be issued.