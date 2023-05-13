Council officers began enforcement action after being alerted to an extension at a house known as Les Moineaux in Monkswell Road, Monmouth.

They were told the extension was built in 2014 to replace an extension that had been put up some 20 years earlier, and householder Colin Forfitt said council officers had told him at the time there was no need for planning permission.

Mr Forfitt then met with the council’s enforcement officer at his home in March this year where, he said, it was again confirmed the extension was built under “permitted development rights” meaning no application for planning permission was required.

He said he was however verbally advised to make a lawful development application to “avoid any further confusion”.

The planning department has now granted the certificate as records from the council’s building controls department showed the work was completed in 2016 and as the extension has been in place for more than four years a “certificate of existing lawful use can be issued”.