Sarah Cornish, who worked at the 57-bed Priory Care Home in Llandogo, asked to be removed from the register and her application has been granted by Social Care Wales.

Ms Cornish was first registered in January, 2021, but in November, 2022, Scott McHattie, general manager of the home owners Adriana, referred her case to Social Care Wales.

Ms Cornish admitted five offences of fraud and accepted an official caution after being interviewed by Gwent Police.

It was said that between September 3 and October 19, 2022, she used her employer’s credit card to buy fuel at the Overmonnow Garage in Monmouth for her own vehicle.

Ms Cornish was dismissed in December and told Social Care Wales that she had no intention of ever resuming work in any capacity which would require her to be registered.