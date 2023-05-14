IN 2005 a whole host of celebrities from across the UK and also from Hollywood descended on Newport.

They were here to take part in the first All Stars Cup, held at the Celtic Manor, and broadcast on ITV.

The show was hosted by Jamie Theakston and Kirsty Gallagher and the line up included Catherine Zeta Jones, Rob Lowe, Jodie Kidd, James Nesbitt and Chris Evans - to name but a few.

The cup was held at the same venue the following year but ITV decided not to broadcast in 2007 so the event was shelved.

Ronan Keating during the second day of the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Ronan Keating during the second day of the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Catherine Zeta Jones and Chris Evans during the second day of the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Catherine Zeta Jones and Chris Evans during the second day of the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Catherine Zeta Jones during the second day of the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Catherine Zeta Jones during the second day of the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Rob Lowe, Kenny G, and George Lopez at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Rob Lowe, Kenny G, and George Lopez at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Ian Wright at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Ian Wright at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Jodie Kidd at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Jodie Kidd at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Sir Steve Redgrave at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Sir Steve Redgrave at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Haley Joel Osment at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Haley Joel Osment at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Gavin Henson talks to Colin Montgomerie at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Gavin Henson talks to Colin Montgomerie at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Matt Dawson at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Matt Dawson at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

James Nesbitt at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

James Nesbitt at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Crowds at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005

Crowds at the All Star Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort in 2005