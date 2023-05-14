They were here to take part in the first All Stars Cup, held at the Celtic Manor, and broadcast on ITV.

The show was hosted by Jamie Theakston and Kirsty Gallagher and the line up included Catherine Zeta Jones, Rob Lowe, Jodie Kidd, James Nesbitt and Chris Evans - to name but a few.

The cup was held at the same venue the following year but ITV decided not to broadcast in 2007 so the event was shelved.

