Alexander Percival, 28, was travelling at 59mph in a 30mph zone in Cwmbran in a Range Rover Evoque on Ty Gwyn Way, near Greenmeadow Community Farm.

The offence took place on November 22, 2022.

“Disqualification was obligatory due to repeat offending,” Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Percival, of Rhodfa’r Hebog, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.