The delightfully simple recipe first hit the platform in 2021 and since then its popularity has only grown.

In fact, some news outlets in the UK and abroad reported that many supermarkets were selling out of the Greek soft cheese for a limited time as a result of the tasty trend.

At the time of writing #FetaPasta and #fetapastarecipe have accumulated over 1.3 billion views and 22 million views on the video-sharing platform respectively.

This baked feta pasta took over TikTok and the internet in 2021 and it's popularity has only grown. ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

So, we decided to put it to the test out the famous dish for ourselves and here's what we thought.

What do you need to make the TikTok viral feta pasta

Cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Block of feta cheese

Garlic

Salt and Pepper

Pasta of your choice

The handy thing about this viral recipe is you won't be forking out a fortune for obscure and hard-to-find ingredients.

In fact, they are typically versatile and staple ingredients that you'll find in your cupboards already.

Have you tried the TikTok viral feta pasta recipe? ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

How to make the TikTok viral feta pasta

Step 1

Start by pre-heating your oven to 200°C (180ºC fan)

Step 2

Combine tomatoes, garlic and olive oil in a medium-sized baking dish or an ovenproof pan.

Then, season the dish with salt and pepper before mixing to make sure all the tomatoes are covered in the oil.

Step 3

Put the entire block of feta in the centre of the mixture then drizzle it with olive oil and some seasoning.

Here's how you can make the popular TikTok recipe at home. ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

Step 4

Bake the dish for 40 to 45 minutes or until you can see the tomatoes bursting and the feta cheese is golden on the top.

Step 5

While this is going, cook your pasta of choice in a pot of salted boiling water. Cook according to the packet instructions and then drain.

Step 6

Add the cooked pasta to a pan with the roasted tomatoes and feta and stir until completely combined.

Some recipes suggest using some reserved pasta water and adding it at this point to help the combination process.

Step 7

Garnish your pasta with some basil before serving

What did we think of the baked feta pasta?





If you are tempted to try out a TikTok viral recipe - the baked feta pasta is the place to start.

It's not only fairly inexpensive to create with minimal ingredients, but the recipe is also easy to follow.

Not to mention, it's completely delicious too.

There's also lots of opportunities to get creative by adding other ingredients to the dish including a source of protein or a bit of zing with some lemon zest.