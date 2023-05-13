To help expecting parents, the life insurance team at Comparethemarket analysed data from the Office for National Statistics to reveal the most popular spring and summer-inspired names, as well as those that have fallen out of favour in recent years.

The study also revealed which seasonal names have fallen out of favour since 2011, with Varsha (‘rain’) seeing the greatest decline for girls (-100 per cent) and Arun (‘dawn’) declining the most for boys (-67 per cent).

Well-loved names Lucy (‘light’) and Chloe (‘blooming’) have also experienced a decline in popularity, both being used over 70 per cent less than they were in 2011.

These are the seasonal girls names that have seen the biggest decrease in the last ten years:

Varsha – down 100 per cent; Brooke – down 83 per cent; Tamar – down 79 per cent; Lucy – down 73 per cent; Chloe - down 72 per cent.

And the boys names:

Arun – down 67 per cent; Dayton – down 65 per cent; Dylan – down 63 per cent; Owen – down 59 per cent; Kai – down 47 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the research revealed Nova (meaning ‘new’) is leading the way for girls’ names, becoming 7,129 per cent more popular since 2011.

This is followed by Aura (‘soft breeze’) which experienced a 1,525 pet cent surge in popularity, and Primrose which rose by 916 per cent.

For boys, the name August sees the biggest jump in popularity, with a 1,383 per cent increase in the number of babies named after this summer month.

Hunter and Axel follow in second and third, with a growth of 1,236 per cent and 902 per cent respectively.

These are the girls names that have seen the biggest change in the last decade:

Nova - 7,129 per cent; Aura - 1,525 per cent; Primrose - 916 per cent; Parker - 850 per cent; Juniper - 730 per cent Ivy - 624 per cent; Maple - 500 per cent; Posy - 500 per cent; Oceana - 467 per cent; Olive - 397 per cent.

And the boys names:

August - 1,383 per cent; Hunter - 1,236 per cent; Axel - 902 per cent; Parker - 675 per cent; Ash - 367 per cent; Asher - 243 per cent; Sage - 240 per cent; Denver - 229 per cent; Ocean - 207 per cent; Osiris - 200 per cent.

The study also revealed which celeb-inspired names are the trendiest based on how much they grew in popularity between 2011 and 2021.

For girls, the name Reign comes top of the list, becoming 1,600 per cent more popular since 2011. The name is gender-neutral, but appears to have caught on more for girls – despite being made popular by Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, who was born in 2014.

Meanwhile, Bowie comes top of the list for boys with a massive 1,850 per cent hike in popularity between 2011 and 2021 – no doubt inspired by British pop music icon David Bowie, who unfortunately passed away in 2016.

These are the girls names that have seen the biggest increase:

Reign - 1,600 per cent; Winter - 947 per cent; Monroe - 740 per cent; Aurora - 720 per cent; River - 713 per cent; Bodhi - 667 per cent; Blue - 300 per cent; Hazel - 167 per cent; Sunny - 142 per cent; Ariel - 118 per cent.

And the boys names:

Bowie - 1,850 per cent; Bear - 1,443 per cent; Arlo - 1,263 per cent; Bodhi - 1,247 per cent; Apollo - 725 per cent; Ziggy - 656 per cent; Ace - 641 per cent; Otis - 637 per cent; Archer - 600 per cent; Maverick - 523 per cent.

Anna McEntee from the life insurance team at Comparethemarket said: “Choosing a baby name is a very personal and exciting decision for families.

“It's fascinating to see baby name trends change over time, with old favourites like Lucy and Chloe falling out of fashion, and more unique names such as Nova gaining popularity.

“Whether you opt for a traditional name or something a little more unusual, hopefully, our research will help to inspire the perfect name for your bundle of joy.”