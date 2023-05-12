The BBC Radio 2 host often has viewers waiting in anticipation to hear what humorous remarks he has in store during the Eurovision shows as each act performs.

This year, Norton will be presenting the Eurovision grand final live from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool along with semi-final hosts Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Some of Graham Norton's best Eurovision jokes throughout the years

According to iNews, Norton once commented on a strobe-filled metal performance, saying: “If you’re watching with pets or sensitive older people, maybe now’s the time to put them in the utility room.”

On the opening of Eurovision in 2018, Norton said: “Now it’s time for the flag ceremony. It’s a new tradition. It’s a way of making the show just that little bit longer.”

Talking about Norway’s entry in 2015, the Irish TV host said: “He said he did something terrible as a boy. We don’t know what it was. It might have been write this song.”

One year, a Eurovision host said: “It’s really interesting to see people’s emotions when they win.”

Norton's response was: “It’s not that interesting though, is it?”

Norton commenting on the name of Hungary’s 2015 entrant, said: “Her name was unpronounceable so she decided to go by her nickname, which is Boggie. She could have called herself anything. Trixie-bell, Floo-Floo, but no. Boggie.”

When telling BBC viewers about Italy’s 2017 performance, Norton said: “If you’re going to get someone to dress as a gorilla, at least get a decent outfit. That looks like couple of old car seats sewn together.”

“The song is called ‘Alcohol is Free’. Ironic to sing that in Sweden, where it’s anything else. You have to sell your car to get a pint," Norton joked one year.

Speaking about Spain’s 2018 act which involved a real-life couple, Norton said: “They’re deeply in love, and one day they’ll regret that.”

For Russia’s 2012 effort, Norton said: “It’s an unusual Eurovision this year. There are lots of songs that are really quite good and brilliantly sung. This is not one of those.”

On Slovenia’s 2018 entry, which faked a technical glitch, he commented: “I liked the bit when she stopped the music.”

On Norway’s 2018 act, Norton joked: “He’s has come back with a song called “That’s How You Write A Song”- ironically the song is not great.”

Usually, the winning country from the previous year hosts Eurovision but Liverpool was chosen to host the competition in 2023 on behalf of last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

It couldn’t go ahead in Ukraine due to the ongoing war and so it was given to the UK to host as Sam Ryder, the nation’s Eurovision entry from 2023 landed second place with the chart-topping hit ‘Spaceman’.

The Eurovision grand final takes place on May 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.