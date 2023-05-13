Among those heading into the final stage of the competition are the likes of Italy, Sweden and the UK.

The official running order has been released so let’s take a look at when you can expect to see each country perform.

Grand Final Running Order for Eurovision 2023

In Eurovision's Grand Final, the UK's act will perform in 26th place following the performance of Croatia.

Austria Portugal Switzerland Poland Serbia France Cyprus Spain Sweden Albania Italy Estonia Finland Czechia Australia Belgium Armenia Moldova Ukraine Norway Germany Lithuania Israel Slovenia Croatia United Kingdom

How to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision

Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.

The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 is 25-year-old Mae Muller from London who will be singing her track, I Wrote A Song.