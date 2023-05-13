WITH the excitement for the Eurovision Song Contest building ahead of the Grand Final, you might be wondering which countries are still competing.
Among those heading into the final stage of the competition are the likes of Italy, Sweden and the UK.
The official running order has been released so let’s take a look at when you can expect to see each country perform.
Get exclusive reaction from all 10 Semi-Final 2 qualifiers on the latest episode of the #Eurovision podcast!— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 12, 2023
🎧 Listen here: https://t.co/2PoiN0tpGB pic.twitter.com/X1YukDc41A
Grand Final Running Order for Eurovision 2023
In Eurovision's Grand Final, the UK's act will perform in 26th place following the performance of Croatia.
- Austria
- Portugal
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Serbia
- France
- Cyprus
- Spain
- Sweden
- Albania
- Italy
- Estonia
- Finland
- Czechia
- Australia
- Belgium
- Armenia
- Moldova
- Ukraine
- Norway
- Germany
- Lithuania
- Israel
- Slovenia
- Croatia
- United Kingdom
Your 26 #Eurovision2023 Grand Final Contestants!— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023
🇦🇱🇦🇲🇦🇺🇦🇹🇧🇪🇭🇷🇨🇾🇨🇿🇪🇪🇫🇮🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇱🇮🇹🇱🇹🇲🇩🇳🇴🇵🇱🇵🇹🇷🇸🇸🇮🇪🇸🇸🇪🇨🇭🇬🇧🇺🇦
How to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision
Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.
The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.
The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 is 25-year-old Mae Muller from London who will be singing her track, I Wrote A Song.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here