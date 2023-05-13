WITH the excitement for the Eurovision Song Contest building ahead of the Grand Final, you might be wondering which countries are still competing.

Among those heading into the final stage of the competition are the likes of Italy, Sweden and the UK.

The official running order has been released so let’s take a look at when you can expect to see each country perform.

Grand Final Running Order for Eurovision 2023

In Eurovision's Grand Final, the UK's act will perform in 26th place following the performance of Croatia.

  1. Austria
  2. Portugal
  3. Switzerland
  4. Poland
  5. Serbia
  6. France
  7. Cyprus
  8. Spain
  9. Sweden
  10. Albania
  11. Italy
  12. Estonia
  13. Finland
  14. Czechia
  15. Australia
  16. Belgium
  17. Armenia
  18. Moldova
  19. Ukraine
  20. Norway
  21. Germany
  22. Lithuania
  23. Israel
  24. Slovenia
  25. Croatia
  26. United Kingdom

How to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision

Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.

The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 is 25-year-old Mae Muller from London who will be singing her track, I Wrote A Song.