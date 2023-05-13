The 67th annual song contest is taking place on Saturday, May 13 as the UK hosts the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine who were last year's winners.

Mae Muller will be representing the UK in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena with her track I Wrote A Song.

The annual extravaganza is well known for its complex voting system and it's not short on fun and flamboyance either.

If you can't wait until Graham Norton's sassy commentary, the hilarious dance moves and bizarre staging then not to worry, we've answered all your burning Eurovision questions to get you in that sparkly spirit.

What time is the Eurovision 2023 final and what channel is it on?





Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.

Who are the Eurovision presenters this year?





The 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.

Normally, Graham Norton is the voice behind the UK's commentary but former Great British Bake Off Mel Giedroyc will be standing in for him as the first woman to do so.

Who is the UK's spokesperson for Eurovision this year?





Bafta award-winning actor and comedian Catherine Tate has been confirmed as the UK's spokesperson this year.

Tate will also deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live from the Liverpool Arena at the end of the televoting window during the Grand Final.

What is the running order for the Eurovision Song Contest?

In Eurovision's Grand Final, the UK's act will perform in 26th place following the performance of Croatia.

Austria Portugal Switzerland Poland Serbia France Cyprus Spain Sweden Albania Italy Estonia Finland Czechia Australia Belgium Armenia Moldova Ukraine Norway Germany Lithuania Israel Slovenia Croatia United Kingdom

Who will win the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?





Sweden leads as the current favourite to win the contest on 4/9 odds.

The minds behind ABBA are sending a seasoned winner in Loreen who won the contest back in 2012.

This year time around, she will be performing the song 'Tattoo'.

Loreen is closely followed by Finland's memorable but bizarre performance from Käärijä on 9/4 odds.

Meanwhile, Norway's act is another clear favourite on 12/1.

Will the UK win Eurovision this year?





According to Betfair Exchange, the UK remains the 'outsiders to win' this year but all hope is not lost.

Betfair Exchange spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The history of the odds for each Eurovision winner tells us that this year’s contest isn’t a done deal for hot favourites Sweden just yet.

The average odds of the winner in the last 10 years is 10/3, which marks Finland as the closest match and boosts their hopes while dealing a blow to 4/9 favourites Sweden.

“The Mae Muller and the UK are 66/1 outsiders to win, but can take some confidence from Ukraine’s 2016 effort when they defied odds of 19/1 to triumph.”

