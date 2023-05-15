A MECHANIC who issued fake MOTs on vehicles over a five-year period has come close to going to jail.
Ben McCann, 36, from Cwmbran failed to carry out the necessary tests before issuing certificates at the VYV Ltd centre in Abertillery.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud with the first offence taking place in 2017.
McCann was jailed for 12 weeks at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.
The defendant, of Church Wood Road, Pontnewydd, was ordered to pay £2,000 costs and a £128 surcharge.
