Niel William Gill appeared in court accused of an offence in relation to a crash in Ferndown, Dorset.

Gill, 60, is alleged to have caused the death of 95-year-old Ernest Gunton by driving a Volvo FH500 HGV without due care and attention in the A348 Ringwood Road on October 5, 2021.

Police received reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian between the junctions with Victoria Road and Church Road.

Mr Gunton sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. He died in the early hours of October 7, 2021.

Gill, of Scarrots Lane, Newport, appeared at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, May 12.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the single allegation.

Judge William Mousley KC fixed a trial for January 2, 2024, with a four-day time estimate.

The defendant was remanded on unconditional bail.