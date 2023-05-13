This year's host, Mae Muller is hoping to wow the crowds and the world with her hit song 'I Wrote a Song'.

With added hope this year after last year's massively successful Space Man by Sam Ryder in Italy, there is hope that we could officially win the title.

Ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13, we thought we would have a quick look into the past and remember the most successful UK entries.

From Lulu to Bucks Fizz, here all the UK's most successful Eurovision Song Contest entries.

Most successful UK Eurovision entries

Mary Hopkin- 'Knock Knock Who's There', 1970

In 1970, Mary Hopkin took to the stage in the Netherlands with her upbeat number and impressive vocals.

The Welsh-born artist had a big following with even Sir Paul McCartney supporting them, the star didn't win but did claim the second spot beaten by Irish Singer Dana.

Bucks Fizz, 'Making Your Mind Up', 1981

The iconic, costume-changing and skirt-ripping Bucks Fizz won the competition back in 1981 with their catchy tune 'Making Your Mind Up'.

Now 40 years later the band (minus one member) still enjoy playing the hit song and has found major success with their 'fizzy' attitude.

Sam Ryder, 'Space Man', 2022

After years of defeat and many years of nil poi, the UK got a taste of success with Sam Ryder's viral hit Space Man.

The song came second, losing out to Ukraine but Ryder won over the hearts of the nation.

Lulu, 'Boom Bang-A-Bang' 1969

The Scottish singer performed in 1969 in Spain's capital Madrid and won the contest with the hit song.

Wearing a now retro pink dress and the singer performed at Eurovision following her massive success with the iconic song 'Shout'.

Kathy Kirby: ‘I Belong’, 1965

Performed by blonde bombshell, the self-empowerment song gave her cult fame and even named her a 'gay icon'.

The song was the UK's first entry of the sixties and with its bold and modern-day feel, it was a worthy second-place winner.

Katrina and the Waves, 'Love Shine a Light', 1997

Known for their 80's hit 'Walking on Sunshine' Katrina and the Waves went with a simple yet strong anthem that got them the crown in Ireland.

The band beat out any competitors with their closest rival Ireland 70 points away from the British winners.