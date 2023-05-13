As they each practice and prepare nonstop in hopes of making past the semi-finals and making it to the sparkling final.

But there are five countries that don't need to panic about semi-finals and qualifying, these are known as the Big 5.

The group, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy automatically qualify for the final.

Who are the Big 5 at Eurovision?

The five nations are lucky enough to avoid the dreaded semi-finals by making large financial contributions to the Eurovision Song Contest.

The group first became formed in 2000 when a rule change saw the chance to pay to get to the grand final.

For 11 years the big five consisted of just four, with the Uk, Spain, France and Germany, but in 2011, Italy joined the group.

What is the running order for the Eurovision Song Contest?

In Eurovision's Grand Final, the UK's act will perform in 26th place following the performance of Croatia.

Austria Portugal Switzerland Poland Serbia France Cyprus Spain Sweden Albania Italy Estonia Finland Czechia Australia Belgium Armenia Moldova Ukraine Norway Germany Lithuania Israel Slovenia Croatia United Kingdom

Your 26 #Eurovision2023 Grand Final Contestants!

🇦🇱🇦🇲🇦🇺🇦🇹🇧🇪🇭🇷🇨🇾🇨🇿🇪🇪🇫🇮🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇱🇮🇹🇱🇹🇲🇩🇳🇴🇵🇱🇵🇹🇷🇸🇸🇮🇪🇸🇸🇪🇨🇭🇬🇧🇺🇦 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023

How to watch the Grand Final of Eurovision

Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm and BBC iPlayer plus you can listen along on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the Grand Final on BBC One ends at 12am.

The UK’s Eurovision entry for 2023 is 25-year-old Mae Muller from London who will be singing her track, I Wrote A Song.