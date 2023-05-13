This came after she 'devoured' her final challenge after making it to the final four.

Four contestants made it to the last episode of the South African edition of the show with Jordan Banjo, Fatima Whitbread and Phil Tufnell joining singer Myleene.

Myleene Klass wins I'm A Celeb...South Africa to be crowned show 'legend'





She really is a class act! 😍 Introducing the very first ever I'm A Celebrity Legend @KlassMyleene 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gZTw1RfwCL — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 12, 2023

Myleene Klass was crowned the first 'legend' on I'm A Celeb... South Africa.

She said: "I feel so happy. Honestly, it was really hard to come away from your family... I'm a mum but with that, you get a superpower because you have three little sets of eyes watching you."

Final two campmates Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass competed in a challenging eating trial with nine rounds, as the rest of the former cast watched.

They both had to write down how much of each food they would eat before getting stuck into some questionable grub with a five-minute time limit for each round.

During one part of the trial, Myleene chose to eat 60 mice tails in two minutes.

Watching from the side, Phil Tufnell jumped up and exclaimed: "60! We haven't got enough mice for 60!"

Myleene Klass shares heartwarming message with children after I'm A Celeb...South Africa win

The Hear'Say singer took to social media to express how happy she was to win the all-star edition of the ITV reality show.

In a post to fans on Instagram, she said: "Well that was wild!

I had the most amazing time, met the most incredible people and ate 60 mice tails. An experience I’ll never forget."

She left a message for her children, adding: "My children have always said they wish they could have seen me in the jungle. Well my babies, this is your Mama. 👑 #Legend #teamMyleene."

Fans and friends took to the comments to praise Myleene with Spice Girl singer Emma Lee Bunton saying: "You smashed it! What a legend you are. Xxx."

Wham! and Pepsi & Shirlie singer Shirlie Kemp added: "You were amazing 🌟 so strong …. Well done 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏" while fellow campmate Paul Burrell said: "Just brilliant! X."