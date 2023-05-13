The TV chef, who stars alongside Si King, revealed the incredible news as he praised a new diet.

Dave has been doing the sauerkraut diet in which he feeds himself fermented cabbage and other gut-friendly foods to 'boost' his immune system.

Dave Myers said of his return: “It’s unbelievable to be back. Every breath I take now is just refreshing and fabulous. It varies really what food I’ve been having.

“At some stage, I need to put weight on but I need things to boost my immune system.

“So I’ve been eating a lot of sauerkraut. It really works for me – sauerkraut, kimchi and meatballs. I live by it. It’s a probiotic and good for the immune system and keeps you regular. I love it. It’s the healthy eating that does it.”

This comes after he and his co-star appeared at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards on Thursday night.

Here, they were named Personalities of the Year after a challenging few for Dave in which he was barely able to eat.

Recently, the ITV star talked about his challenging cancer treatment which saw him lose his hair and signature beard.

"We got back filming this week, a new TV series, and it is a huge step back to normality and winning an award. I got diagnosed last March so it’s been over a year.

“It’s a work in progress and it’s all going the right way. I’m getting there and I’m back on the bike.”

The news comes weeks after Dave's return to This Morning months after he announced his cancer diagnosis.