The show usually airs on Saturdays with fans able to watch the celebrity judging panel judge some of the best and more interesting acts the UK has to offer.

With the show not on this Saturday, here is the reason why and everything else you need to know.

Why isn't Britain's Got Talent on tonight?





We're switching it up this weekend with a SUNDAY night show, so that gives you even more time to catch up on every episode of #BGT so far on @ITVX and @WeAreSTV Player 📲



ITV: https://t.co/m9kv17f8K6

STV: https://t.co/dFwh6YffaA



BGT continues Sunday at 7.40pm on @ITV 1 and STV. pic.twitter.com/lDVhMXSOQV — BGT (@BGT) May 13, 2023

BGT will not be showing the next round of auditions this Saturday (May 13) as ITV attempts to avoid a clash with rival channel BBC amid the airing of the Eurovision final.

The Eurovision Song Contest is in Liverpool and sees dozens of European nations battle it out for the coveted honour of hosting the next event.

When will Britain's Got Talent return?





The next episode will air on Sunday, May 14 from 7:40 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The next episode will show Simon Cowell and Co judge acts in both Manchester and London.

What is being broadcast on ITV instead of BGT?





Replacing BGT will be the well-known game show In With A Shout from 7 pm with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom airing from 8 pm.

The BBC will air the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

How to watch Eurovision

Eurovision will air on BBC One from 8 pm with viewers also able to watch the competition on demand via BBC iPlayer.