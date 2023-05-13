The 44-year-old was confirmed dead by police and paramedics at an address in Sandalwood Court on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 11.30am following reports a woman had been found unresponsive.

The woman's next of kin have been informed, and specialist officers are supporting them.

Police in Sandalwood Court, Newport, where a woman's death is being investigated as a suspected murder. (Image: Newsquest)

Gwent Police said the force has arrested a 25-year-old man, from Newport, on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time, and officers "are not looking for anyone else in connection" with the alleged offence.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Virginia Davies said: "Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Police in Sandalwood Court, Newport, where a woman's death is being investigated as a suspected murder. (Image: Newsquest)

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300153148 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DCI Davies also confirmed Gwent Police would be "making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedures".