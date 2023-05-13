Mr Price quit as head of the Welsh pro-independence party on Wednesday night days after a damning review found evidence of a “toxic” culture within the group which had particularly let down female staff and discouraged people from speaking out.

The party’s national council, which was meeting in Aberystwyth on Saturday morning, ratified Mr Gruffydd’s appointment after he was nominated by Plaid’s Senedd members.

He is expected to formally take over leadership duties from Mr Price on Wednesday, with nominations for a new permanent leader closing on June 16 and the winner announced in the summer.

Following the announcement, Mr Gruffydd promised to “reflect, reform and renew” the party.

“It is an immense honour for me to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Plaid Cymru until a new leader is in post in the summer,” he said.

“Despite it being short, my tenure as the interim leader of Plaid Cymru comes at a critical juncture for the party.

“We’ve been reflecting, we are reforming and we will renew our mission in light of the findings of Project Pawb.

“Its findings run counter to our core beliefs and values.

“In our period of reflection we remind ourselves of what Plaid Cymru aspires to be – an inclusive party, a party that values its staff, a party founded on the best principles of progressive action – with fairness and equality embedded in its DNA.

“Accelerating the pace of reform will be the priority for the political, professional and voluntary wing of the party.

“By doing this we can renew our purpose, delivering the key aspects of our manifesto through the co-operation agreement, offering solutions when Wales’ interests aren’t being served and working harder than ever to protect our communities.

“Moving forward, united, we will put down new and stronger foundations with our ambition undimmed.”

There is growing concern within the party that there is no obvious successor to the permanent leader role.

Among names to be suggested as the next possible leader are Rhun ap Iorweth, the member for Ynys Mon, who is poised to stand as an MP.

Should he still decide to run for Parliament, it would make him ineligible for the Senedd chief seat.

Delyth Jewell MS, who represents the South Wales East region, has also been mentioned, as has Senedd speaker Elin Jones, who has served Ceredigion in the Welsh Parliament since 1999.