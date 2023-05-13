Leon Barrie Shinkwin, 34, was sentenced to serve 10 months imprisonment when he appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court this week – but he will avoid an immediate jail term as the sentence was suspended for two years.

Shinkwin, from Bronllys, near Brecon, had initially denied a total of four offences against him and his case was listed for trial. However, he entered guilty pleas to all charges on March 29.

Shinkwin admitted one charge of making 16 indecent images of children and a second of being in possession of 73 prohibited images of children at Bronllys, between April 1, 2019, and May 8, 2021.

He also admitted possessing one image of an extreme pornographic nature involving an animal, namely a pig, during the same period.

A fourth charge admitted relates to Shinkwin breaching a sexual harm prevention order, which involved him deleting his internet history, between November 3, 2020, and March 10, 2021.

The order was made by Merthyr Crown Court in December 2017.

As part of the suspended sentence, Shinkwin, of Pont-y-Wal Lane, Bronllys, will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He will also be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.