Shannon Weale, 27, must pay £1,250 compensation to Alexander Davies for causing him "significant" injuries at a party in Llandrindod Wells during the early hours of November 5, 2021.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard that despite changing her plea to guilty of ABH, Weale continues to not accept her actions were wrong.

Recorder Christian Jowett told her on Friday (May 12) that a custodial sentence was "unavoidable" and sentenced her to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that Mr Davies gave Weale a "sympathetic pat on the back" after he saw her crying and hugging her dad in the kitchen.

Weale then told him to go through a side door to which he replied, "be careful what you say, I'm a married man”. With a closed fist, Weale, who was 25 years old at the time, punched Mr Davies in the teeth leaving him in pain.

Prosecutor Alice Sykes told the court that there was "clear evidence" that Weale had been drinking alcohol that day and she had been "quite drunk".

In a victim impact statement read in court, Mr Davies said he was in pain for weeks and was not able to eat properly. He said: "I don't know why I was assaulted. It affected my social life and I'm concerned it may happen again, and there may be some community repercussion."

The court was told that Weale "seemingly" made light of the incident in Facebook messages sent to Mr Davies saying she had bruised her hand and “his teeth must have been hard".

Weale's defence barrister Ross McQuillan-Johnson denied she was making light of the assault and was "more confused" about the seriousness of his injuries.

"She was unaware of the extent of his injuries at the time," he said. "She was more confused that one punch caused so much injury. It was more confusion than making light of the complaint.

"Up until this offence she was a woman of absolutely clean character. She was not known to the police, never had a warning or conviction which is something she loses from this offence. It may have an impact on her working with schools. These actions have had a real consequence is what she told me today.

"The offence took place in November 2021 and she received a postal requisition in March 2023. It's taken 14 months to charge Ms Weale. There is no reason why there was a significant delay in bringing these charges and in my submission, it is another case of not an acceptable delay."

Mr McQuillan-Johnson added that it was "evident this was a one-off offence and a momentary lapse in judgement".

Sentencing Weale, Recorder Jowett said: "You denied the offence in a police interview claiming he came at you and you pushed him. You admitted the offence in a message and telling a friend you were a little bit drunk. Those were significant injuries.

"You were under the influence of alcohol, and your continued refusal to accept your actions were wrong.

"There has been a significant unexplained delay, time has elapsed and there has been no reoffending. I am satisfied, but only narrowly, that I do not need to impose an immediate term of imprisonment, and that you provide significant care to your grandmother."

Weale, of Wellington Road, Llandrindod Wells, was ordered to complete 175 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation requirement days.