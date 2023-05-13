Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the fatal crash, in Cwmbran, to come forward.

The incident happened in Greenforge Way at around 4.10pm on Thursday, March 30, and the road was closed for several hours while police, paramedics and air ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A black Skoda Octavia and a silver Ford Focus were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Skoda, a 23-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised.

In an update this week, Gwent Police said he remained in hospital "in a stable but critical condition".

Another man, 30, who was travelling in the Skoda as a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people - a 23-year-old woman and two boys, aged five and three - travelling in the Ford were taken to hospital following the crash but discharged later that day.

Police officers continue to investigate the crash, and have appealed for anyone who was travelling along Greenforge Way, between 4pm and 4.30pm on March 30, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help them, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help the investigation should call 101, quoting log reference 2300102098, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.