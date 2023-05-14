The teenagers were all arrested on suspicion of "violent disorder" in Bailey Park, Abergavenny, last Saturday (May 6).

Police said the arrested boys - one aged 14, two aged 15, and four aged 16 - were all from the Pontypool area.

Another boy, from the Abergavenny area, was taken to hospital with facial injuries, Gwent Police said in an update.

The arrests prompted police to issue a dispersal order for Bailey Park last weekend, giving officers extra powers to move on groups of people or anyone believed to be engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Then, the following day, police issued a section 60 notice for the same area, providing officers with stop-and-search powers.

Gwent Police said both moves were made "to prevent further disorder".