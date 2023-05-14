Gareth Davies was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, in Fochriw Road, Caerphilly county borough, on the morning of April 13.

He had been driving a Renault Clio when he was involved in the incident with the driver of a Ford Ka, who suffered minor injuries.

Police then arrested the Ford driver, described as a 27-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

One month on from the fatal crash, police investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, and have urged any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on Fochriw Road between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday, April 13, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us."

Anyone who can help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300117492, or sending the force a direct message on social media.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Mr Davies' next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.