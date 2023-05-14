Firefighters tackled the blaze, in Six Bells, Abertillery, last weekend, taking around an hour to extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police later confirmed to the Argus the cause of the fire was "believed to be deliberate".

Emergency services were called to the blaze, in Windsor Road, shortly before 11pm on Sunday, April 7.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a "flatbed lorry was completely destroyed by the fire".

Police enquiries are "ongoing" and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300147850," the spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."