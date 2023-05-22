Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eightteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest in Wales.

“There are so many incredible people who work in our health and care sector across South Wales and now is your chance to show them your appreciation.

“The South Wales Health and Care Awards will honour people in a range of fields across the sector, from carers to GPs, nurses to volunteers.

“Whether in the NHS or private sector, health and care workers are still battling with the knock-on impact of the pandemic, catching up on the treatments that had to be put off or delayed. Pressure on the sector remains as high as ever and while it’s not in our gift to award them a pay rise, a thank you goes a long way. And what better way to say thank you than by nominating a person or organisation for an award.”

At last year’s awards, we heard of the inspiring, important work and determination of the region’s healthcare practitioners, who face ongoing challenges despite the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic now being over.

For those on the frontline, the situation remains serious, and it is those workers, groups and businesses who give their all for the health of others, that we are encouraging you to nominate for an award.

This year’s categories are:

Care Hero Award;

Carer in the Home Award, sponsored by DNS;

Excellence in Nursing Award;

Volunteer of the Year;

Health Charity of the Year;

Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;

Care Home of the Year;

Housing with Care Award;

Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year, sponsored by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board;

Health Campaigner of the Year;

GP Practice of the Year, sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital;

GP of the Year, sponsored by Tovey Brothers;

Mental Health Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons;

Health Care Team Award;

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year;

Women's Health Team of the Year;

Pharmacy of the Year;

Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales.

Nominate by filling out this online form.

Dr James Gravelle, dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Education at the University of South Wales. (Image: USW)

Dr James Gravelle, dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Education at the University of South Wales, said the university was supporting the awards in order to celebrate healtha and care professionals.

He said: “The need for skilled health and social care professionals is greater than ever, and at the University of South Wales (USW) we believe it’s important to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work, care, and innovation across the sector to inspire others to choose a profession where you can make the biggest difference.

“USW is for people who are engaged and who care about our society. Like many nominees who will be celebrated as part of the awards, at USW we change lives and our world for the better, improving the prospects of people and places.”