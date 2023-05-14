Friends and members of the community posted tributes on social media, describing the "heartbreaking" loss.

Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman who was found "unresponsive" in Sandalwood Court at around 11.30am on May 12.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said a 25-year-old man, from Newport, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Pitt, who was named locally as the woman who died, was described in online tributes as a "lovely lady".

Another mourner said she was "totally gutted" at the death of "beautiful" Ms Pitt.

"My heart breaks for you," another tribute read.

Another person wrote that Ms Pitt was "one of my best friends" who was "there for anyone" and had a "heart of gold".

Gwent Police has already announced the force is "not looking for anyone else in connection" with the alleged offence, and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300153148 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Speaking on Saturday, detective chief inspector Virginia Davies said: "Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."