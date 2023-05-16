SIMON TIPPINS, 36, of Mountain View, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without due care and attention on the A472 between Pontypool and Hafodyrynys on October 14, 2022.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

MICHELLE CUETO, 32, of Stelvio Park Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road on October 31, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMUEL EVANS, 28, of Osborne Road, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH ELIZABETH JONES, 35, of Park View, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on December 12, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHEENA CATHERINE RALPH, 51, of Ringwood Hill, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONNOR MILES TAYLOR, 28, of Glanhowy Street, Scwrfa, Tredegar must pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Heol Sant Luc on September 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE THOMAS EVANS-LITTLER, 30, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Canal Parade, Newport on December 2, 2022.

KELLY ELLIOT, 44, of Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on November 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILIP MORGAN, 50, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN DAVID PARTRIDGE, 38, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the B4591 at Risca Road/ Glasllwch Crescent, Newport on October 23, 2022.

KEVIN WALLACE, 39, of William Street, Treowen, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith on October 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL CALLAGHAN, 55, of Byron Place, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NUSRAT KHALID, 43, Hazlitt Close, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on November 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN PARLOUR, 50, of South Street, Bargoed must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith on November 12, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WAYNE ARANDJELOVIC, 41, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ERHAN SAIRKAYA, 43, of The Railway Junction, Ystrad Mynach must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bluebell View, Llanbradach on November 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.