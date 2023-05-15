POLICE have launched an appeal after seizing a motorbike which they suspect may have been stolen.
PC's 1827 Richards and 1665 Barclay seized the bike in Llanyrafon Square, Cwmbran.
Police seize stolen bikes. Picture: Gwent Police
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We suspect it may be stolen. Can you shed any light?
“Our records show this bike is blue. Contact 101 or our social media desk and quote log 328 14/05/2023 with any information.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here