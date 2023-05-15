The officer is said to have failed to make “the correct investigative inquiries” in March 2021 following a flashing allegation against Couzens.

Pc Lee is also said to have lied about her actions when questioned, with it said that she has breached the force’s standards on duties and responsibilities as well as honesty and integrity.

The allegations against Pc Lee state: "It is alleged that in March 2021 former Pc Lee failed to undertake the correct investigative inquiries into an allegation of indecent exposure (concerning Wayne Couzens as the named suspect) and that she subsequently provided a misleading account of her actions when questioned about them.

“The matter set out above is alleged to amount to gross misconduct in that it is so serious as to justify dismissal.”

Back in March, Everard's killer Couzens was sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting three counts of indecent exposure, adding to his current full life sentence.

Two of the exposure charges involved him flashing at women at a drive-through restaurant days before the killing.

Pc Lee's misconduct hearing is taking place at Palestra House in Southwark and is expected to last seven days from Monday to May 23.