Ashley Thomas Rogers, of Kilgetty, died at the scene on the A477 near the A4075 Fingerpost Junction, between Milton and Cleddau.

“We as a family are devastated at the tragic loss of Ashley," they said in a statement.

“He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends.”

The family has asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Mr Rogers' red motorcycle collided at around 8am with a white van towing a trailer, which had been on the A4075 from Pembroke before it joined the A477 towards Carmarthen.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing its investigation into the crash and urges anyone with information to make contact with them.

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230513-109.