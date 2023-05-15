The development in Little Mill includes two 2 bed semi-detached houses and four, 1 bed apartments that will be available for social rent.

The homes are scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.

Two additional homes are also being constructed at nearby Brynteg Place, and form part of the same building contract. MHA’s construction company Capsel Ltd have been appointed as the main contractor.

Chris Kinsey, MHA’s Assistant Director of Development said: “We’re really excited to be bringing quality affordable homes to the popular village of Little Mill, and to have the opportunity to talk through our plans with the local Councillors”.

“Place-making is very much at the core of our developments; as well as creating sustainable homes for the future, a new modern play area will also be created on the Brynteg site, for local children to enjoy.”

The development comes after the demolishment of a block of flats on Melyn Bach Avenue.

The block of flats which were demolished to make way for the new homes were victim to anti-social behaviour problems and needed substantial investment, according to Monmouthshire Housing.

Councillor Sara Burch, Councillor Jan Butler and Councillor Tony Kear joined members of MHA’s development team to view the sites.

Councillor Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities said: “We have a huge and growing need for affordable homes for rent in Monmouthshire, so I am delighted that MHA are developing sites like this for high quality, energy efficient new properties.

Every house or apartment built is a home for someone who desperately needs one. Building in villages like Little Mill is important because it stops people being priced out of the area, and I know these will be homes to be proud of”.

The new homes will be built using timber frame construction and sustainable methods including solar panels and air source heat pumps and will achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A.