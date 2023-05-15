A MAN will go on trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to sexual assault allegations.
David Woods, 73, of Commercial Road, Newport denied three counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 between 2012 and 2015.
The defendant is due to stand trial on January 27, 2024 with the case expected to last four days.
Woods was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
