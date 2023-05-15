Monnow Eyecare and Ernest Opticians will now trade from the former’s site on 11 Cinderhill Street, becoming the only independent opticians in Monmouth.

With just over 300m separating the two practices the merger will allow patients to receive an advanced level of eyecare from just a short distance away.

As the only independent opticians in Monmouth, patients are guaranteed to receive clinical excellence from a practice with more than 15 years of experience.

Helen Tilley, director and optometrist, also has additional qualifications in independent prescribing and glaucoma. The practice even offers an emergency eyecare service within which they are able to examine, triage and often treat within the practice.

In addition, familiar faces from Ernest Opticians, including Lydia Smith, will be joining the Monnow Eyecare team, further expanding the range of expertise available to patients.

Helen Tilley, who established Monnow Eyecare in 2008, said: “All of the team are really excited for this merger, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised service.

“I’m delighted that Lydia will be coming across to our team; she has an incredible local reputation and we value her experience as a highly qualified optometrist with a strong clinical background and expertise in medical retina and is training towards a higher certificate in Glaucoma and independent prescribing, boosting the practices current clinical qualifications and increasing skill based knowledge”

“I think it’s only going to improve the eyecare experience for both sets of patients

“Of course, we’re really looking forward to welcoming the dedicated and loyal patients of Ernest Opticians and, as they will be seeing some familiar faces, we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.”

Lydia Smith, from Ernest Opticians, said: “Merging into Monnow Eyecare will ensure that our patients will continue to receive an excellent level of eye care at a practice that is just a short walk away, with the added benefits of some fantastic facilities.”