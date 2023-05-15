Its founding directors - Philip Lewis and Neil Ross - started the company on Stow Hill, Newport, in 2001 after working together for over a decade at Philip’s former practice also based in Newport.

Now located in Hazell Drive in the city, it has grown from a staff of four to its current team of 19.

Philip and Neil have sold their interest in the practice to its employees as part of an EOT but will remain at KWL for the foreseeable future.

They will also stay as trust directors, joined by Sally Morgan, practice manager and Rob Sheward, director. Both have been with KWL since it was founded.

Alun Chapple has also been appointed as the independent trust director.

Philip Lewis said: “We have a great team that’s well-known and very well respected in our field. When Neil and I discussed the future of the company, and our eventual retirement, we couldn’t see anyone else taking it over and doing what we thought was best for the business than the staff themselves.

“Succession planning is such a difficult thing to consider after you have worked for more than 20 years building up a business. But many of our employees have been here since day one and have worked as hard as we have to make this practice the success it is, so it seemed like the perfect solution for all of us.”

Neil Ross said: “We are also pleased that we will continue to work for the company and help with the transition, as well as keeping continuity for our clients and this was very important in our decision process about the EOT.

"Nothing will change day-to-day, but there will be new board directors and some new people coming to the fore in the company to make their mark.”

The transition to the new EOT was supported with finance from Triodos Bank UK, with advisory services from Social Business Wales and legal support from Darwin Gray.

In addition to the EOT Trustees, KWL has also appointed a new board, comprising directors David Hand, Rob Sheward, Kevin Powell, Philip Lewis and Neil Ross.

The Employee Ownership Wales service is part of the Social Business Wales programme delivered by Cwmpas. It is part of the Business Wales family and funded by Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Fund.