Network Rail are currently working to fix the damage caused to lineside equipment and are investigating how the fire started.

The fire temporarily closed the railway.

Trains are now running again, however delays and disruption is estimated to continue until 4pm today.

Trains running between Cardiff Central, Newport and Ebbw Vale are currently delayed by up to 30 minutes and some services are cancelled.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "We were alerted to a track side fire between Cardiff and Newport in the early hours of this morning (Monday 15 May) which temporarily closed the railway.

“Trains are now running again, but we expect delays and disruption to continue throughout the day as we investigate and work as safely and quickly as possible to fix the damage to lineside equipment.

“We urge everyone to please check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk.”