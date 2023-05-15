Carl Silcox, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 43-year-old Adell Cowan in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.

He also denies the manslaughter of the alleged victim.

Ms Cowan was found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate in Caerphilly.

Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, has gone on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole KC is due to open the case to the jury tomorrow.

The defendant is represented by John Benson KC.

The trial is expected to last around two weeks.