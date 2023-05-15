A JURY has been sworn in to hear the trial of a man accused of the murder of a woman found dead at a house.
Carl Silcox, 45, has pleaded not guilty to murdering 43-year-old Adell Cowan in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020.
He also denies the manslaughter of the alleged victim.
Ms Cowan was found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos on the Mornington Meadows estate in Caerphilly.
Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, has gone on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
Prosecutor Gordon Cole KC is due to open the case to the jury tomorrow.
The defendant is represented by John Benson KC.
The trial is expected to last around two weeks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article