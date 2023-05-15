The 44-year-old woman has now been officially named as Kelly Pitt.

Ms Pitt was found unresponsive in Sandalwood Court, Newport at around 11.30am on Friday 12 May.

Ms Pitt’s family said “they will never comes to terms” with her painful loss.

Kelly Pitt (Image: Gwent Police)

The family tribute said: “Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.​

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone.​

"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.​

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time.​

"Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."​

Her next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.​

A 25-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Friends and members of the community posted tributes on social media, describing the "heartbreaking" loss.

One mourner said she was "totally gutted" at the death of "beautiful" Ms Pitt.

"My heart breaks for you," another tribute read.

Gwent Police has already announced the force is "not looking for anyone else in connection" with the alleged offence, and is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300153148 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.​

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.​

“We will be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedures.”