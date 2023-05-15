The intention is that people will be able to dump bulky household waste items in skips placed within their local area for a limited time rather than having to travel to Torfaen’s household waste and recycling centre in New Inn.

Cwmbran Community Council is making £5,000 available to fund a rolling programme of “skip amnesties” over 12 months with the intention all 13 council wards have two sessions a year.

It has said it hopes the programme will “reduce the fear” of potential reductions in refuse collections by the borough council which had earlier this year proposed doing to increase its recycling rate. Torfaen Borough Council has since put on hold a consultation on reducing bin collections and will instead focus on how it can boost recycling.

Cwmbran council will consider potential sites and how it can implement the scheme before it is introduced.