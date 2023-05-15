A man has been taken to hospital after teenagers were spotted throwing bottles on motorbikes, one person has been arrested.
Police were called to a disturbance outside the Wetherspoon pub, The Picture House, in Ebbw Vale following reports that teenage boys on motorbikes were throwing bottles at door staff and members of the public.
A 24-year-old man, from Tredegar, received injuries from one of the bottles and was taken to hospital by paramedics.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing, according to the police.
A 17-year-old boy, from Ebbw Vale, was arrested on suspicion of section 18 – wounding with intent and has been released on police bail.
