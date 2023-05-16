A prolific thief and burglar has been arrested for numerous offences.
The 37-year-old was arrested in Abergavenny yesterday on suspicion of shoplifting, breach of criminal behaviour order and possession of amphetamine.
Today, the police confirmed that the man has been charged and remanded with two counts of theft, two breaches of Criminal Behaviour Order, one possession of drugs order and one burglary order.
He remains in police custody currently.
In a tweet yesterday the force said: "Prolific thief and burglar arrested today by the Neighbourood Team and Team1 on Abergavenny Town this afternoon following a number of reports."
