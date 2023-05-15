Katie Barrington and Trenae Greenland from Newport were jailed last year for topping up earnings from their day jobs by becoming evening and weekend drug dealers.

A proceeds of crime investigation into the pair revealed how they jointly profited by £293,781.31.

Greenland, 31, benefited by £160,960.27 and has £1,665 in available assets to hand over, Newport Crown Court was told.

Barrington, 30, gained by £132,821.04 and has £165 which can be seized.

Greenland has three months to transfer her assets within three months or face an extra 21 days in jail.

Trenae Greenland

Barrington has the same amount of time to do likewise or face and extra 14 days in prison.

They were each locked up for two years and eight months in July 2022.

The duo pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Katie Barrington

During their sentencing hearing, Nigel Fryer prosecuting said the couple "upwards of £100 a day on a weekday and £200 on a weekend" by selling class A drugs and would pick and choose when they worked.

He told the court: "There were many conversations about future holidays, expensive holidays.

"Their motivation here was greed."

A court heard the pair had been in a five-year relationship and had a "sound future" together, before they were caught by police.

They were also jointly earning £60,000-a-year from their jobs.